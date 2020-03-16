Oops! Mouni Roy lashed out at a reporter and the reason will leave you surprised

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt
MUMBAI: Mouni Roy is one of the actresses who has time and again been questioned about her face that has drastically changed over the years. Throwback to the time when she reacted to such rumours.

During one of the promotional events in the past, Mouni Roy was questioned about her plastic surgery during a media interaction. The actress responded to rumours saying, “Aap the waha pe? Kon log?).

When her manager tried to avoid the question, Mouni Roy interrupted and said, “No no, I want to answer this, it’s fine. Agar aap kisiko jante hai ya aap the mere sath agar apne dekha mujhe aise kuch karte hue, toh mujhe boliye? Toh aise question ka mai zarur answer dungi aapko par ye bohot hi waahiyat question tha jiska mere paas koi answer nahi hai.” (If you know somebody or you were with me and have seen me undergo anything as such, do let me know. I would love to answer but this is a disgusting question and I have no response to it.) Anything else? Thank you!”

Mouni made her debut in showbiz with the iconic TV show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2007. It has been almost 15 years to that and one can only expect a lot of changes. But time and again, there have been questions about her fuller lips and cheeks.

