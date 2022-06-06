OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

As we all know, the makers of Naagn 6 have left no stone unturned in their efforts to entice their fans with an intriguing storyline and special effects that make it more interesting to watch. Likewise, here is the behind of a scene where Mahekk Chahal aka Mahek is stabbing Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha in the show. Take a look at the epic scene.



Meanwhile in the show, Pratha returns to the police station. She decides to write a letter to Rishabh about Mehek lying to him. Pratha learns Rishabh is marrying Mehek. She faints in the jail and is taken to the hospital. The ambulance couldn’t get away because of Rishabh’s baarat. Rishabh marries Mehek. Pratha gives birth to a stillborn baby and cries.

