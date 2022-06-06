OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show

Pratha returns to the police station. She decides to write a letter to Rishabh about Mehek lying to him. Pratha learns Rishabh is marrying Mehek.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:18
OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

Also read  Wow! Dragon and Shesh Naag are back at battle in Naagin 6

As we all know, the makers of Naagn 6 have left no stone unturned in their efforts to entice their fans with an intriguing storyline and special effects that make it more interesting to watch. Likewise, here is the behind of a scene where Mahekk Chahal aka Mahek is stabbing Tejasswi Prakash aka Pratha in the show. Take a look at the epic scene.

Check out the video

Also read Major Twist! Check out the wedding venue of Mehek and Rishabh in Naagin 6

Meanwhile in the show, Pratha returns to the police station. She decides to write a letter to Rishabh about Mehek lying to him. Pratha learns Rishabh is marrying Mehek. She faints in the jail and is taken to the hospital. The ambulance couldn’t get away because of Rishabh’s baarat. Rishabh marries Mehek. Pratha gives birth to a stillborn baby and cries.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Tejaswi Prakash Naagin 6 Naagin Simba Nagpal Rula Deti Hai LOCK UPP Khatra Khatra Khatra Mahek Chahal Ekta Kapoor Surbhi Chandna Adaa Khan ColorsBalaji Telefilms TejRanKaran Kundra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Mon, 06/06/2022 - 14:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Sunil Palwal joins the cast of Hotstar's Sultan Of Delhi
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.Also read: ...
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
VJ Varun Sood to make acting debut with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'
MUMBAI: VJ Varun Sood is all set to make his acting debut with a cameo role in the upcoming film 'JugJugg Jeeyo' and...
What! Neha Kakkar’s mom wanted to abort her? Find Out Here
MUMBAI: Neha Kakkar has a huge fan following. There is no doubt that she is one of the most popular and loved singers....
OOPS! Naagin 6's Pratha gets stabbed by this person in the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu taunts Harshvardhan, the other woman’s drama to create more troubles for Akshara
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now.The upcoming episode has a lot...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shett
Exclusive! Star Plus' Nazar fame Priyamvada Singh gears up for Nikamma starring Abhimany Dassani, Shirely Setia and Shilpa Shetty
Latest Video