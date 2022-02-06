Oops! Neeti catches Parineet doing this on the sets Parineetii

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineeti went on floors from the 14th of February. The story revolves around two best friends who end up marrying the same boy. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

In this video we see that Tanvi Dogra aka Neeti caught Anchal Sahu aka Parineet shooting for her upcoming track. Take a look at the video to see their fun moments on the sets.

Check out the video

Meanwhile in the show, Rajeev was with Neeti, Parineet saw him and got confused about the closeness between them.

However, when she confronts Neeti, she gets shocked knowing that he is Sanjay.

Parineet sees the love Neeti has for Rajeev and decides to sacrifice her love for him.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.