Oops! Nia Sharma gets brutally trolled for flaunting her latest denim look; netizens say, "Free yourself from denims"

Nia took to her social media and uploaded a series of photos wherein she looked hot and sexy in denim wear. But netizens have brutally trolled her and passed some comments on it.

MUMBAI: Nia Sharma is one of the most talented actresses in telly town. She always amazes her fans with her bold looks.

She has become one of the most well-known stars in the industry. The actress has also been named in the list of Asia's Sexiest Women.

She has grabbed headlines for her link up with Rrahul Sudhir and a few other controversial incidents.

Recently, yet another time, Nia has fallen prey to trolls as netizens have lashed out at her over her latest photoshoot.

Nia took to her social media and uploaded a series of photos wherein she look hot and sexy in denim wear. She captioned them as, "You won't fit into my Denims!"

But netizens have brutally trolled her and passed some comments on it.

Have a look at the comments.

Nia has appeared in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja. She is also known for ZEE5 series Jamai 2.0 alongside Ravi Dubey.

What are your views on these pictures and comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

