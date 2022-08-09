Oops! Nora Fatehi gets brutally trolled after being roped in as one of the judges of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and here is the BIG reason

MUMBAI: Popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 is all set to return to the small screen after a five-year-long hiatus and fans are all excited to watch it. Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi, who is well known for hits like Dilbar, Garmi, and Muqabala, is one of the judges of the show. However, some netizens did not like her being roped in as a judge for the show.

A netizen wrote on a paparazzi’s Instagram post, “she should be removed as judge after all jhols she’s done,” while another user wrote, “ED effect shown in her cleavage depth” A third user wrote, “Madam pritiest got lots of gift from sukesh chandrasheker” another user commented, “Plastic girl.”

Netizen reaction comes days after a report claimed that Nora Fatehi will be summoned once again for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EoW) of the Delhi Police in relation to a Rs 200-crore extortion case that allegedly involves conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The 10th season of the celebrity-based dance show will be hosted by Maniesh Paul. The confirmed celebrity contestants for the 10th season include, Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, Ali Asgar, and Faisal Shaikh.

Credit: Koimoi

