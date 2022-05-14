Oops! Nora Fatehi trolled for her recent attire, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: The gorgeous Nora Fatehi is known for her amazing dancing skills and impeccable fashion sense in the industry. The actress has many chartbusters and popular dance numbers such as o saki saki, Kamariya, Garmi, Dilbar and Ek Toh Kum Zindagani to her credit.

Nora often shares her stunning videos, BTS moments from the sets and dance reels from the show on her Instagram handle. While giving a glimpse of her sense of style for the upcoming episode, the ace dancer shared a video of herself and wrote, “Big up yourself.” In the clip, she is seen wearing a stylish green coloured dress with her hair wrapped up in a ponytail. From getting ready, posing for the paparazzi to sitting on the judge’s seat, the video montage compiles her candid moments.

While many showered their love on the video, a few others trolled Nora for her choice of outfit colour. A user commented, “chalti firti VFX lag rehi.” Another said, “yeh kya pehna hai Nora ne.”

Nora is joined by veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and choreographer Marzi Pestonji on Dance Deewane Juniors. The upcoming episode will be graced by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani who plays a prank on Nora Fatehi and Neetu. The actor will be seen appearing on the show in her character Manjulika. Seeing her, Nora gets so scared that she jumps off her seat and moves away.

