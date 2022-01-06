Oops! Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh misses this co-star on the sets of Fanaa

Pakhi and Agastya make a plan to use Meera’s biggest fear against her and show her true colours in front of everyone.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 18:08
Oops! Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh miss this costar on the sets of Fanaa

MUMBAI: : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot of attention. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

Also read  Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Exclusive! Meera strangles Pakhi in front of everyone?

In this video, we see that Pakhi aka Reem Shaikh is missing Kishwer M Rai, who plays the character of Meera Raichand on the sets of Fanaa. Take a look at the video to see their adorable bond. 

Check out the video   


Also read Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Pakhi and Agastya’s plan against Meera, Agastya becomes Meera’s nightmare

In the upcoming episode, Pakhi and Agastya make a plan to use Meera’s biggest fear against her and show her true colours in front of everyone. Agastya pretends to be dead which pleases Meera, who doesn’t allow anyone to go for his funeral. Meanwhile, Pakhi sneaks into Meera’s room and tampers with the lights. Meera, however, comes back in the room and sees Agastya, who has regained consciousness.

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Colors Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan AgastyaPakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh Sehban Azim Colors tv Spy Bahu Yohaan. TellyChakkar
Latest Video