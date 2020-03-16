Oops! Palak Tiwari faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, see reactions

MUMBAI: Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari surfaces headlines this time for her ramp walk for the Delhi Fashion Week. It seems the controversial girl failed to impress her fans as the People feel that she really needs some rehearsals before she does any walk on the ramp.



This is not all. Some even said that it is as funny as Nora Fatehi's ramp walk. Well, Palak is not a professional model and still new to the arena of fashion shows.

Palak Tiwari's song Bijlee Bijlee has been a huge hit. It is sung by Harrdy Sandhu with the lyrics by Jaani. She featured in the number, and her performance was much loved.

Earlier she made news when she was clicked by the paps exiting a restaurant along with Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi and other friends. The young lady later said that she was scared of her mom as she had said that she did be home earlier when she was actually out with friends.

The young lady has said that her fashion icon is her mom, Shweta Tiwari. She was once quoted saying, "I think my mom, but not now. When she was younger, I loved her fashion choices. Now she is a mom. I really used to love what she would wear when she was younger."

