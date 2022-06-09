Oops! Pandya Store: Major Drama Ahead, Suman Blackmails Gautam?

MUMBAI : Star Plus’s Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favorite.

The show has been winning hearts for a little while and enjoys a great fan following. While the story in the show may go through ups and downs, it always keeps the fans intrigued. But what also makes the fans of the show super happy is the fact that the cast shares a great bond offscreen.

They often indulge in a lot of behind-the-scenes fun and banter. The cast is very active on social media and often takes time out to chat with fans and give sneak peeks of what to expect from the show.

Recently, Kinshuk Mahajan took to Instagram to share a really funny real in which Suman blackmails Gautam and knows the onscreen dynamics. The reel is hilarious and fans are really loving this side of the duo. Check out the reel here:

Meanwhile on the show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Shweta plans something big yet another time. It is assumed that Suman is telling Shweta that she has to take care of Chiku and all the household chores, after which, Shweta has a bigger plan in mind to create a big distance between Rishita and Dhara.

On the other hand, Raavi is a little disturbed so she tells about her pain to Shiva and Krish. Then, the police suddenly arrive and announce that a complaint has been registered against Raavi for doing fraud for one lakh ten thousand and she has to come to the police station for general questioning.

Well, what will happen next?

