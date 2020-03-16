Oops! Parineetii's Ankur Verma aka Rajeev is in grave danger, Here why

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Parineetii went on floors from the 14th of February. The show looks promising with the gorgeous ladies Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra and the dapper Ankur Verma in lead roles.

In this video we see that Ankur aka Rajeev is prepping for an upcoming track wherein he is in between shots but his crew member has caught the attention of the netizens. Take a look at this funny video and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Meanwhile in the show, Rajeev sees Parineet's family in the wedding hall. He gets alarmed and tries to evade them.

Later, Neeti's mother wishes to introduce them to him.

With tears, Sanju opens his sehra and in shock, all call out his real name 'Rajeev' out loud which diverts Parineet's focus on him.

Sanju says that he cannot marry and stands up, making everyone shocked.

During his wedding with Neeti, Rajeev finally confesses the truth to Parineet.

