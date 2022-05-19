Oops! Rapper Badshah taunts Nora Fatehi for her hook steps, and the mere consequence is surely unmissable

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 09:52
MUMBAI: Badshah who appeared as the special guest on Dance Deewane Dance Juniors mocked Nora for her dance steps and labelled one of them as mopping the floor. The hook step for Nora's hit song, Garmi, involves lying down on the floor.

Nora then announced that she had a challenge for Badshah. “Since my dance steps are so easy, you will do them here today”.

The very next moment Badshah, Marzi and Nora were seen standing side-by-side as they perform some of her hook steps. The songs Kusu Kusu and Saki Saki played and they try the hook steps for each one of them. Host Karan Kundrra ran to help Badshah and Marzi had a fall when they tried the backward bend while Saki Saki played and Nora performed the hook step of the song.

Even after the songs were done with, Badshash could not manage to get up and he said, "Mujhe ghar jana hai (I want to go home)," suggesting that he won't be victorious in this challenge. Neetu Singh, who was also on the judges' panel, said, “I think Badshah now regrets having said 'mopping the floors', he must be thinking ‘why did I bring this upon myself?’”

