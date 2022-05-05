Oops! RaYa’s fans are highly disappointed as they aren’t able to enjoy Ram-Priya’s sizzling chemistry and romance, want to know WHY?

MUMBAI: Love is in the air for Ram and Priya. Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be seen getting a little naughty in front of the family members.

Ram will make Priya dance with him and then grab the opportunity to come closer to her. It's actually because Ram wants to take off the bangle from Priya's hand. The scene is intense and very lovely.

Also Read: HILARIOUS! Fans are calling Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram 'Jalkukda' and the reason will leave you in splits

While the romance is all heartening for the RaYa fans, they are irritated with the editing. The pink and orange lights in the video has got flak from the audience. Netizens couldn't enjoy RaYa's romance properly as a lot of them pointed out the editing effects.

A user wrote, “Keeping aside the editing issues, Nakuul and Disha are actually killing the scene They look sooo good on screen together! Literally can't get enough of them!” while another commented, “In the segment they are looking great .but i don't know why editing in the sneak peek is so.bad .why do they add that pink shade .that too so much .it looks terrible .the sbb segment where we watched them dance they were looking gorgeous”

“Kangan se P ko dard hota hai, yeh editing dekhkar humara sar-dard hota hai,” wrote the third user. “I’m wearing sunglasses when I watch the episode tonight. Itne flashes my bare eyes and I can't tolerate,” another commented.

Credit: BollywoodLife