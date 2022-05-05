Oops! RaYa’s fans are highly disappointed as they aren’t able to enjoy Ram-Priya’s sizzling chemistry and romance, want to know WHY?

Ram and Priya turn naughty in front of the family and their much-in-love is quite evident with their sizzling chemistry
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 09:54
Oops! RaYa’s fans are highly disappointed as they aren’t able to enjoy Ram-Priya’s sizzling chemistry and romance, want to know

MUMBAI: Love is in the air for Ram and Priya. Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be seen getting a little naughty in front of the family members.

Ram will make Priya dance with him and then grab the opportunity to come closer to her. It's actually because Ram wants to take off the bangle from Priya's hand. The scene is intense and very lovely.

Also Read: HILARIOUS! Fans are calling Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram 'Jalkukda' and the reason will leave you in splits

While the romance is all heartening for the RaYa fans, they are irritated with the editing. The pink and orange lights in the video has got flak from the audience. Netizens couldn't enjoy RaYa's romance properly as a lot of them pointed out the editing effects.

Also Read:HILARIOUS! Fans are calling Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Nakuul Mehta aka Ram 'Jalkukda' and the reason will leave you in splits

A user wrote, “Keeping aside the editing issues, Nakuul and Disha are actually killing the scene They look sooo good on screen together! Literally can't get enough of them!” while another commented, “In the segment they are looking great .but i don't know why editing in the sneak peek is so.bad .why do they add that pink shade .that too so much .it looks terrible .the sbb segment where we watched them dance they were looking gorgeous”

“Kangan se P ko dard hota hai, yeh editing dekhkar humara sar-dard hota hai,” wrote the third user. “I’m wearing sunglasses when I watch the episode tonight. Itne flashes my bare eyes and I can't tolerate,” another commented.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Ram Kapoor Priya Kapoor Ram-Priya Love RaYa love story Shubhaavi Choksey Kanupriya Pandit TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 05/05/2022 - 09:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Oops! RaYa’s fans are highly disappointed as they aren’t able to enjoy Ram-Priya’s sizzling chemistry and romance, want to know WHY?
MUMBAI: Love is in the air for Ram and Priya. Ram and Priya in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be seen getting a little...
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.Also read: ...
#AbhiRaKiShaadi: Abhimanyu ditches Ghodi and comes on his Bike to get Akshara; Abhi dances in his baraat while Akshu shakes a leg in the room in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Aww! Tejasswi Prakash wants to be tight-lipped about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra, scroll down to know the reason
MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been painting the town red with the whirlwind romance. They may have...
GREAT NEWS! Akshara and Abhimanyu finally reach the venue in the Hot Air Balloon; Harshvardhan still has a taunt to make in StarPlus'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Awesome! A lovely fan surprises Kapil Sharma with THIS special gift on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show
MUMBAI: Ace comedian Kapil Sharma is loved by fans worldwide. He has been ruling the hearts of millions of fans due to...
Recent Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Mridula Oberoi joins the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
Latest Video