OOPS! Rubina Dilaik has THIS complain about hubby Abhinav Shukla

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi is over but the finale is yet to be out.

Rubina’s hubby Abhinav Shukla is away on a mountaineering trip with his friends while Rubina keeps busy with rehearsals for her performance for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but misses him after getting home.

ALSO READ: UNBELIEVABLE! Rubina Dilaik's THROWBACK audition video will leave you stunned

The two are unable to spend time together. Rubina took to Instagram and shared a video with hubby and wrote that she is asking him to come home and that she is missing him.

Check out the reel here:

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Rubina Dilaik’s performance leaves the judges in shock

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.