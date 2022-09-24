OOPS! Rubina Dilaik has THIS complain about hubby Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik is busy with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 currently, but has a complaint about hubby Abhinav Shukla. Read on to know more.

rubina

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi is over but the finale is yet to be out.

Rubina’s  hubby Abhinav Shukla is away on a mountaineering trip with his friends while Rubina keeps busy with rehearsals for her performance for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 but misses him after getting home.

The two are unable to spend time together. Rubina took to Instagram and shared a video with hubby and wrote that she is asking him to come home and that she is missing him.

Check out the reel here:

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik)

 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:30

