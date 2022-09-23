OOPS! Rubina Dilaik has THIS complain from hubby Abhinav Shukla

Rubina Dilaik is busy with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 currently but has a complaint from hubby Abhinav Shukla. Read on to know more.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:30
rubina

MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot is over Khatron Ke Khiladi but the finale is yet to be out.

Rubina’s  hubby Abhinav Shukla is away on a mountaineering trip with his friends while Rubina keeps busy with rehearsals for her performance for Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 but misses him after getting home.

ALSO READ: UNBELIEVABLE! Rubina Dilaik's THROWBACK audition video will leave you stunned

The two are unable to spend time together. Rubina took to Instagram and shared a video with hubby and wrote that she is asking him to come home and that she is missing him.

Check out the reel here:

ALSO READ: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 : Wow! Rubina Dilaik’s performance leaves the judges in shock

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi Colors tv Rubina Dilaik Pratik Sehajpal Nishant Jannat RAJIV ADATIA Kanika Faisal Rohit Shetty TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/23/2022 - 18:30

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OOPS! Rubina Dilaik has THIS complain from hubby Abhinav Shukla
MUMBAI : Rubina Dilaik is currently a part of Fear Factor- Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The shoot is...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: Woah! Ali and mariam escape, Zorawar and Qasim make a deal
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 : Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty praises Faisal Shaikh says “ I have never seen a hardworking like you from getting trolled and then reaching a reality show is commendable”
MUMBAI :The new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is finally coming to an end and the finale of the show will take place...
EXCLUSIVE! Alpana Buch opens up on viewers' reaction to Leela's take on Toshu's infidelity, reveals she doesn't want to see Leela changing, says, "If Leela changes, Anupamaa will also have to change"
MUMBAI : Alpana Buch has become a household name for her character Leela Shah in Star Plus' popular drama series...
Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 – Oh No! Shubham Threatens Pihu
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is coming up with exciting drama and interesting twists as...
Beautiful! Take a sneak peek into Taarak Mehta fame Nidhi Bhanushali’s newly painted beachside house
MUMBAI: Actress Nidhi Bhanushali who rose to fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently bought an amazing house...
RECENT STORIES
Must read! Check out the times when actress Taapsee Pannu lost her cool on the media and paparazzi
Must read! Check out the times when actress Taapsee Pannu lost her cool on the media and paparazzi