Oops! Salman Khan wants Bigg Boss 15 contestant, Afsana Khan to be eliminated from the show for THIS reason

MUMBAI: The second weekend ka vaar of BB15 which will be aired on Saturday, October 16, is yet to bring some more surprises for his fans. Last week, host Salman Khan bashed Pratik Sehajpal, and this week the focus is completely on singer Afsana Khan.

The host of the show, Salman Khan called Afsana Khan out for age-shaming and body-shaming Shamita Shetty. He sarcastically called Afsana 'superstar of the season' and repeated the words that she used for Shamita. Salman told Afsana that she called the Bollywood actress 'buddhi aurat', 'ghar baithne ka time hai tera', 'ghatiya aurat'.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Farah Khan to grace Weekend Ka Vaar episode alongside Salman Khan

Salman Khan asked Afsana Khan, who is she to decide anyone's character. Afsana tells him that he is elder, and Salman cuts her in between saying, 'No, no, I am buddha' (No, no, I am old). Afsana defended herself by saying that she was filled with rage. Salman asked her if she could do anything when she is angry.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: OMG! Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty’s fight takes an ugly turn; the former tells the latter 'tere haath aise hai, jaise polio hua ho tujhe'

Salman Khan also spoke about her set pattern where along with her voice she also uses her hands. Remaining contestants Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vishal Kotian and Shamita Shetty agreed with the host.

Salman Khan said that if he had the power, he would throw her out of the house the right way. "Mera choice hota toh main aapko is ghar se beghar kar deta." Afsana says that she is ready to go out and Salman Khan stops her by saying, "Afsana" in anger and the promo ends.

Credit: ETimes