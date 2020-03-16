Oops! Sara Khan gets brutally bashed for using an ugly makeup filter, Check out what fans have to say!

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Sara Khan is one of the most well-known actresses in showbiz. The diva was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp.

In this video, we see that Sara Khan has applied a filter that has a heavy stroke for an eyeliner. Fans didn't like this experiment and brutally trolled her. Few fans have to compared her with Deepika Padukone's Cannes look.

Check out the video

Take a look at what fans have to say about her look.

Sara began her career as a model, before making her acting debut in the Star Plus drama, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, in which she played Sadhna. She went on to star in a number of series, including Dil Boley Oberoi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Woh Apna Sa, and Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein. She also appeared in M3 - Midsummer Midnight Mumbai, Tujh Se Hee Raabta, and Hamari Adhuri Kahani, among others.

