Oops! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra gets trolled for covering his face completely as they step out for dinner

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the A-list real-life couples in the entertainment world.

Recently, the couple had stepped out for dinner and were papped by the paparazzi.

The actress looked absolutely gorgeous in a short blue chiffon dress. Shilpa accessorized her look with a necklace and completed her look with a pair of heels and a silver handbag.

Shilpa happily posted for the paps but her husband Raj Kundra was highlighted as he had covered his face with a tinted face shield on. As soon as he stepped out of his car he ran away into the restaurant and didn’t even click pictures with the pap.

These days trolling is becoming a trend on social media and the latest personality to get trolled is businessman Raj Kundra as he covered his face.

The netizens went on to say he is hiding his face as he cannot face society anymore, he is a porn star that has gained the limelight.

Some comments also read that all his life he would be covering his face like this; he has done something so bad that he has to cover his face. Some even said that this is what happens when you do bad work all respect and love are gone.

Check out the comments below :

These days trolling has become a common thing on social media and every actor is been trolled and keeps trending for the same reason.

