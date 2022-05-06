Oops! From Shivangi Joshi to Vivian Dsena, TV celebs who have become victims of poor scripts

MUMBAI: We have often seen television shows have left an unforgettable mark in the minds of people and television celebs have managed to created their own fanbase, but there are times when the fans get agitated with the kind of storyline they make and this has somehow pulled down the television stars who are victimized of lack of good scripts.

It is not like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a total washout story-telling wise, but it could have been a lot better. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are totally acting it as Ram and Priya on the show. But the script has let them down a lot on many occasions. Given the kind of performance Nakuul Mehta is delivering, he deserves a lot better. And so does Disha Parmar.

While two seasons of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi were a hit, the third season was a real disappointment. The makers let down the main highlight of the show, the poignant relationship of Dev (Shaheer Sheikh) and Sonakshi (Erica Fernandes). The third season was a flop and honestly, the writers need to introspect.

Vivian Dsena fans are upset with Sirf Tum and rightly so. With two good actors as leads, they could have done so much more. Vivian Dsena has been giving it his all, but the script is just not doing justice to his charisma, talent or acting chops.

The actress had a superb stint on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira/Seerat. Fans had hoped that Shivangi Joshi would create magic on Balika Vadhu 2 as well. But the script did not let that happen. In TV, when content flops, no actor can save the show.

Nia Sharma saw immense success with Jamai Raja. Even her web shows were successes. But Naagin 4 tanked badly, and was a sore point in her career.

Sharad Malhotra had two successful shows with Kasam – Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 5. While the former was a TRP success, Naagin 5 succeeded online. But his last show, Vidrohi did not get that response. That historical show did not take off.

Shrenu Parikh did a good job in Ishqbaaaz with people loving Gauri. She got the lead role in Ek Bhram Sarvagunn Sampanna. The show had a plot inspired by Gone Girl but the execution failed. Shrenu Parikh was let down by a half-baked script.

Credit: BollywoodLife