Oops! Sidharth Shukla’s fans slam Vishal Kottian for THIS reason, read on to know more

Vishal Kottian releases late actor Sidharth Shukla's song featuring Dipika Tripathy
MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla fans are very upset with Vishal Kotian. The Bigg Boss 15 contestant has released the song Jeena Zaroori Hai that features the late actor and actress Dipika Tripathy. Now, his family is not keen to release any content that the late actor did not intend to release.

His associate Adith Agarwal has now put out a statement on behalf of the Shukla Family. It reads that the late actor is not present now to oversee anything, and it is not right to release such projects. It looks like no one reached out to the family.

Now, even Shehnaaz Gill has liked comments that have slammed those who have released the song. It is a known fact that Sidharth Shukla was a very private person, so the family wants to respect that. Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here...

A user commented, “Some so called fans are still using mv hashtags to promote it... If you are really a true fan of #SidharthShukIa how can you disrespect his family's statement... Howwwww ????????? STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA SHAME ON VISHAL KOTIAN”

While another was quoted saying, “Why the hell did they use Garland on his Pic STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA”, the third user wrote, “SIDHARTH NEVER WANTED IT TO OUT!He didn't even completed the shoot Nd denied for it! The FAMILY literally requested..Still these Chuuu* Ppl..... How tf can U guys jst watch it? Dil Nhi toot rha tumhara? Stop hyping plz.. Atleast think of Rita maa STOP USING SIDHARTH SHUKLA”

Sidharth Shukla departed this world on September 2, 2022. The actor passed away due to a cardiac arrest. 

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Sidharth Shukla Vishal Kottian Bigg Boss 13 Jeena Zaroori Hai Shehnaaz Gill Dipika Tripathy Adith Agarwal TellyChakkar
