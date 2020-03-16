Oops! SidNaaz fans massively troll Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, read to know more

MUMBAI: Lock Upp is now one of the most growing and viewed reality shows in Indian television history. While the show is gaining a lot of popularity, there are a few who are not appreciating what happens in the show. Recently the fan club of late actor Sidharth Shukla sent out a reaction on social media talking about a particular incident on the show, and it is connected to the show’s jailor Karan Kundrra.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra hits another milestone as he gets featured in this prestigious place

Recently on the show, there was a moment where participant Karan Kundrra stated the line, “Kuch esa Kro ki tumhe nikaalne ki koshish nhi saazish ki jaaye” (Do something that will make people determined to target you). To this, a famous social media fan page named Sidnaaz, bashed the actor and claimed that the dialogue was taken from the late actor’s motivational tweets.

Taking it to the Twitter handle the Sidnaaz fans wrote, “Can’t tolerate this anymore (angry face emoji) Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye (angry face emoji) Shameful (angry face emoji) Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz”

Also Read: Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to replace Karan Kundrra as the jailer?

Yaar ye log originality apne kyun nehi dikhate sabke sab bas Sidharthhhh or shehnaaz ko copy karte hai.. ye mera Sidharthhhh ka tweet hai wo bhi 1000 percent original . Usko to copy na karo #SidharthShukla#SidNaaz.

While another user commented, “What the fk is this all are bloody copycat #kkundra apna bhi kuch bana le bhai kab tak king ka chapega #SidharthShukla #SidHeart #SidharthShukla”

Meanwhile, Late actor Sidharth Shukla was quite well known for his motivational quotes for his fans to keep them engaged.

Credit: koimoi