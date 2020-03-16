Oops! SidNaaz fans massively troll Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, read to know more

Karan Kundrra is currently hosting ‘Dance Deewane Junior’ judged by Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 10:15
karan

MUMBAI: Lock Upp is now one of the most growing and viewed reality shows in Indian television history. While the show is gaining a lot of popularity, there are a few who are not appreciating what happens in the show. Recently the fan club of late actor Sidharth Shukla sent out a reaction on social media talking about a particular incident on the show, and it is connected to the show’s jailor Karan Kundrra.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra hits another milestone as he gets featured in this prestigious place

Recently on the show, there was a moment where participant Karan Kundrra stated the line, “Kuch esa Kro ki tumhe nikaalne ki koshish nhi saazish ki jaaye” (Do something that will make people determined to target you). To this, a famous social media fan page named Sidnaaz, bashed the actor and claimed that the dialogue was taken from the late actor’s motivational tweets.

Taking it to the Twitter handle the Sidnaaz fans wrote, “Can’t tolerate this anymore (angry face emoji) Ab kuch bacha hai kya copy karne ke liye (angry face emoji) Shameful (angry face emoji) Sidhhaarrtthh rainbow bana dena please #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz”

Also Read: Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to replace Karan Kundrra as the jailer?

Yaar ye log originality apne kyun nehi dikhate sabke sab bas Sidharthhhh or shehnaaz ko copy karte hai.. ye mera Sidharthhhh ka tweet hai wo bhi 1000 percent original . Usko to copy na karo #SidharthShukla#SidNaaz.

While another user commented, “What the fk is this all are bloody copycat #kkundra apna bhi kuch bana le bhai kab tak king ka chapega #SidharthShukla #SidHeart #SidharthShukla”

Meanwhile, Late actor Sidharth Shukla was quite well known for his motivational quotes for his fans to keep them engaged.

Credit: koimoi

 

TellyChakkar Television Karan Kundrra Shehnaaz Gill Sidharth Shukla Bigg Boss LOCK UPP Rula Deti Ho SidNaaz Fans Dance Deewane Junior
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
1
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 04/28/2022 - 10:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals
MUMBAI: Rinku Rajguru created a strong mark with movies like Sairat, Unpaused, and 200 – Halla Ho. Rinku is no doubt...
'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa': Balwant tries to prepare Sayuri for the life changing event   
MUMBAI: The Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Woh Toh Hai Albelaa" started with Kanha and Nakul packing their bag to...
'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Akshara and Abhimanyu's families reach Jaipur for the grand wedding 
MUMBAI: The Thursday episode of Rajan Shahi's "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" started with Swarna helping Akshara in...
AMAZING! Sai once again becomes a HERO for saving Rajeev's life in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Meiin will give a sigh of relief to the ardent fans.Amid...
Much-in-Love! Karan Singh Grover showers love on Bipasha Basu with THIS special anniversary gift
MUMBAI: Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have been all about mushy love forever. The couple never misses a chance to...
Oops! SidNaaz fans massively troll Karan Kundrra for THIS reason, read to know more
MUMBAI: Lock Upp is now one of the most growing and viewed reality shows in Indian television history. While the show...
Recent Stories
Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals
Sexy! When Rinku Rajguru gave us major hotness and fitness goals
Latest Video