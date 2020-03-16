Oops! Taarak Mehta’s makers issue a public apology for mentioning the wrong release year of ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon'

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms running successfully for the last 13 years
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 04/26/2022 - 11:57
MUMBAI: The makers and the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have issued a public apology for wrongly mentioning that the song Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon was released in 1965. On Monday night, the official social media handle of the show issued a statement and promised fans to be mindful in the future.

“We would like to apologise to our viewers, fans and well-wishers. In today’s episode, we inadvertently mentioned 1965 as the year of the release of the song ‘Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon’. However, we would like to correct ourselves. The song was released on 26th Jan, 1963. We promise to be mindful in the future. We appreciate your support and love - Asitt Modi and Team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah," the statement read.

The show is one of the most popular television sitcoms. It has been running successfully for over 13 years now. The first episode of the show premiered in 2008. TMKOC completed 3300 episodes in November last year.

TMKOC stars Dilip Joshi as Jethalal Gada, Munmun Dutta as Babita Ji, Amit Bhatt as Champaklal Gada, Mandar Chandwadkar as Atmaram Bhide, Shailesh Lodha as Taarak Mehta, Raj Anadkat as Tappu, Tanuj Mahashabde as Iyer, Sonalika Joshi as Madhavi Bhide, and Shyam Pathak as Patrakar Popatlal among others.

Credit: News 18

