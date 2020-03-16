Oops! Take a look at the actors who could not win audience’s hearts replacing the OG actors in television shows

MUMBAI: Popular telly actors were replaced after they quit their famous shows for personal reasons. The makers roped in new actors to fill the role, but netizens trolled them brutally. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Paras Kalnawat and more TV actors were replaced.

Noted television actor Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2 which was earlier played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed how he was massively trolled on social media for replacing the actor. Later he clarified that he replaced Hiten Tejwani and not Sushant.

Actor Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in Anupamaa. The actor had said that one side fans have been trolling him for playing Samar on the show.

TV actor Shagun Sharma who played the lead role in Sasural Genda Phool 2 replaced Ragini Khanna on the show. She revealed how netizens trolled her for replacing Ragini and she cried her heart out after reading nasty comments.

Prachi Bansal replaced Jigyasa Singh as the lead in Thapki Pyar Ki 2 and it seems as if fans did not like the change. Prachi revealed that she was trolled for replacing Jigyasa and said that the actress had left the show on her own.

Credit: BollywoodLife



