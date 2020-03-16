Oops! Take a look at the actors who could not win audience’s hearts replacing the OG actors in television shows

From Shaheer Sheikh in Pavita Rishta 2 to Sagar Parekh in Anupamaa, telly actors have been trolled massively for replacing the original actors in top hit shows of the television

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 07:45
Shaheer Sheikh

MUMBAI: Popular telly actors were replaced after they quit their famous shows for personal reasons. The makers roped in new actors to fill the role, but netizens trolled them brutally. From Dheeraj Dhoopar to Paras Kalnawat and more TV actors were replaced.

Noted television actor Shaheer Sheikh played the role of Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2 which was earlier played by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor revealed how he was massively trolled on social media for replacing the actor. Later he clarified that he replaced Hiten Tejwani and not Sushant.

Also Read: EXCITING! Shaheer Sheikh REUNITES with his popular show's co-star and we can't keep calm

Actor Sagar Parekh replaced Paras Kalnawat as Samar in Anupamaa. The actor had said that one side fans have been trolling him for playing Samar on the show.

TV actor Shagun Sharma who played the lead role in Sasural Genda Phool 2 replaced Ragini Khanna on the show. She revealed how netizens trolled her for replacing Ragini and she cried her heart out after reading nasty comments.

Also Read: AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sagar Parekh fails to IMPRESS fans as Samar in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Prachi Bansal replaced Jigyasa Singh as the lead in Thapki Pyar Ki 2 and it seems as if fans did not like the change. Prachi revealed that she was trolled for replacing Jigyasa and said that the actress had left the show on her own.

Credit: BollywoodLife
    
 

TellyChakkar Television Shaheer Sheikh Sushant Singh Rajput Shakti Arora Dheeraj Dhoopar Sagar Parekh Paras Kalnawat Shagun Sharma Ragini Khanna
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 07:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
With Aamir tanking, Akshay delivering 3rd dud, B'wood stares at an abyss
MUMBAI : After disaster struck the two Independence Day long weekend releases -- Aamir Khan's long-awaited, mega-hyped...
Anupamaa: Challenge Accepted! Anupama to face a new Anuj Kapadia
MUMBAI : Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Anupamaa: Upcoming twist! Anuj’s new birth on Janmashtami
MUMBAI:  Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the weekly...
Mridula Oberoi left a banking career to pursue her acting dreams
MUMBAI:  Actress Mridula Oberoi, currently seen playing a negative role Nimmi in Ektaa R Kapoor's show 'Appnapan',...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video