Oops! Take a look at the television shows with their unwanted and illogical separation tracks left the fans hurt

From Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many other television shows that left the fans irked with the forced separations of RaYa, Arylie, AbhiRa respectively

MUMBAI: In the last couple of weeks a lot of separations were shown on Indian Television. A lot of them looked forced, rushed and also illogical that left the fans angry with the separation tracks that make no sense to them. A lot of such TV shows have been called out by their fans themselves. Today, we will have a look at such illogical and forced separations that left fans hurt. From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's AbhiRa to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2's RaYa and more are on the list.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) and Akshara (Pranali Rathod) were separated because of Dr Kunal Khera's condition before Abhi's surgery. What a tragic twist to the love story of a newly married duo. AbhiRa fans were quite disheartened and demanded that Kunal and his sister Maaya be made the ultimate villains of the story.

Now, Imlie is going to take a generation leap. Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan won't be a part of the show anymore. However, both Fahmaan and Sumbul have a loyal fanbase. A couple of weeks ago they were separated due to bitterness between them after Imlie had just had her miscarriage. Imlie has already faced a lot and leaving behind everything again would have been so difficult.

Well, Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar aka Preeta and Karan's separation came after the latter decided to quit the show.

In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram and Priya parted ways after Shivina's death which was unnecessary. Later, Priya was manipulated by Nandini plus the Mahendra Sood fiasco and Ram Kapoor's dad's death case, it was too confusing like a Raita. Then came the separation bomb after which new twists were introduced that left fans baffled, evermore. In all of this, RaYa, never had a mature love story. 

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, fans were angry when Virat brought back Pakhi from jail and was ready to let go Sai. They still are furious. Some have even made a demand for a new male lead opposite Ayesha Singh in the show. 

Credit: BollywoodLife

