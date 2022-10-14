OOPS! The netizens feel Paras Kalnawat regrets quitting Anupamaa; trying other means to be in the news

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is one of the most popular reality shows which airs on Colors TV. The show has filmmaker Karan Johar and actresses and dancers Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi as the Jury members.

Paras Kalnawat is currently a contestant on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 and has been doing quite well and gaining a lot of appreciation.

Paras Kalnawat was earlier a part of the popular show Anupamaa as Samar Shah. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He was a part of it ever since the show began but he recently quit the show.

He has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated for his character and performance on the show. He said that he quit due to politics on the set. He said that there were differences between him and the makers.

He quit the show to become a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10.

The audience has been feeling that the decision of quitting Anupamaa and becoming a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. They think that Anupamaa is a show which is at the top every week and has gained an immense level of popularity. Jhalak Dikhla Jaa on the other hand is doing that well as compared to Anupamaa. Even though both are different genre shows, it matters how well a show is doing.

Here is what they had to say:

Sarah Suresh: I feel Paras Kalnawat could have rushed the decision of quitting Anupamaa. He made the news and gained a lot of popularity at the moment but after Jhalak Dikhla Jaa went on air, there isn’t much the show is doing for him. The level of recognition Anupamaa has given him and could have given more is unmatched to what he is currently pursuing.

Sameer Khedekar: The track of the show has to keep shifting as there is a huge cast and the storyline needs a fresh angle from time to time. It cannot focus on one character. Paras said he did not see growth for his character and I find that to be untrue. There can be a graph of highs and lows but the track gives every character a chance to flourish. He could have done better if he had stayed and Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is not doing what it should for him.

Mansi Mishra: Paras might have felt that quitting Anupamaa and becoming a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa would have done wonders for him but instead it feel s that the move backfired. Anupamaa is hooked on to the top most position while the reality dance show isn’t doing that well with ratings. It feels that Paras is now trying other means to be in the news as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa is not working for him.

Kriti Pandey: I think Paras miscalculated the move of quitting Anupamaa. He figured that being a part of Jhalak Dikhla Jaa would have worked for him and his popularity. Now that the show isn’t working that well for him, he is using other ways to be in the news and gain more popularity. Anupamaa is doing so well and Paras gained a lot of recognition from the show. It feels as if he is regretting it and now trying other means.

