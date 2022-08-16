Oops! TV actress Anita Hassanandani shares a cryptic post just after Debina Bonnerjee announces her pregnancy, See post

Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are all set to embrace parenthood for the second time as the actress surprised her fans to announce the good news in her latest Instagram post

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 18:36
Oops! TV actress Anita Hassanandani shares a cryptic post just after Debina Bonnerjee announces her pregnancy, See post

MUMBAI: Hours after Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy, television actress Anita Hassanandani posted a picture with husband Rohit Reddy flaunting her baby bump. Taking to Instagram, Anita shared a throwback picture from her maternity photoshoot. She also clarified that she's not pregnant.

"No I’m not preggers again!!! Grrrrrrr @rohitreddygoa," Anita captioned her post. Anita's picture left her friends and industry colleagues, including Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, Monalisa and others, in splits.

Also Read:

Dance India Dance Super Moms: Exclusive! Bollywood superstar Govinda to grace the show

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child—a baby boy—in February 2021. For the unawares, actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl - Lianna in April, took their fans by surprise after announcing second pregnancy earlier today.

Sharing a family portrait and picture of the ultrasound, the couple wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

Also Read:

CONGRATULATIONS! Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary to welcome their second baby

Last month, the couple posted the first official picture of Lianna (revealing her face) on social media. The couple, who got married in 2011 welcomed Lianna on April 3, 2022.

We are extremely happy for the duo as they are all set to welcome their second baby, fans weren't over Lianna's cuteness and now Debina and Gurmeet shall soon take the internet by storm with their second adorable.

 Credit: The Free Press Journal

Television Anita Hassanandani Debina Bonnerjee Gurmeet Choudhary Rohit Reddy Debina Bonnerjee Pregnancy Anita Hassanandani Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 18:36

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik gets paired with Sanam Johar Paras Kalnawat introduces his choreographer with a twist
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows. Many celebrities have been...
OMG! Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho star Tanvi Malhara goes on a DATE; check out who
MUMBAI :Beautiful diva Tanvi Malhara made her small screen debut with Colors' recently released show Muskurane Ki Wajah...
EXCLUSIVE! Sudhanshu Pandey adores visiting Dubai and Uttarakhand for this major reason
MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Kya Baat Hai! Kapil Sharma leaves behind Rohit Shetty and Amitabh Bachchan to top the list as the most popular non–fiction personalities; Rubina Dilaik and Faisu enter the list
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is a superstar on television and one of the most aced comedians on television. He began his...
EXCLUSIVE! Dharma Yoddha Garud fame Neetha Shetty opens up on her fashion choices, shares who is inspiration is and much more
MUMBAI :Neetha Shetty is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Dharma Yoddha Garud.The actress is seen playing the role of...
HOTMESS! Bipasha Basu is truly a SEXY diva and we can't stop drool over her beauty
MUMBAI :Bipasha Basu is constantly in headlines ever since she and Karan Singh Grover have shared the news of becoming...
Recent Stories
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Explosive! This is how makers react to producers demanding monetary compensation against loss incurred from Laal Singh Chaddha
Latest Video