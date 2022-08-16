Oops! TV actress Anita Hassanandani shares a cryptic post just after Debina Bonnerjee announces her pregnancy, See post

MUMBAI: Hours after Debina Bonnerjee announced her second pregnancy, television actress Anita Hassanandani posted a picture with husband Rohit Reddy flaunting her baby bump. Taking to Instagram, Anita shared a throwback picture from her maternity photoshoot. She also clarified that she's not pregnant.

"No I’m not preggers again!!! Grrrrrrr @rohitreddygoa," Anita captioned her post. Anita's picture left her friends and industry colleagues, including Mahhi Vij, Kishwer Merchant, Monalisa and others, in splits.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child—a baby boy—in February 2021. For the unawares, actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed their first child, a baby girl - Lianna in April, took their fans by surprise after announcing second pregnancy earlier today.

Sharing a family portrait and picture of the ultrasound, the couple wrote, "Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that...this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us."

Last month, the couple posted the first official picture of Lianna (revealing her face) on social media. The couple, who got married in 2011 welcomed Lianna on April 3, 2022.

We are extremely happy for the duo as they are all set to welcome their second baby, fans weren't over Lianna's cuteness and now Debina and Gurmeet shall soon take the internet by storm with their second adorable.

