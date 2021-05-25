OOUCH! TV actors who got injured while performing in Khatron Ke Khiladi

MUMBAI: We all know that the 11th edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to hit the small screens from 21st July onwards.

The contestants have already started shooting for the show a few days back in Cape Town, South Africa.

All the contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi headed to South Africa a few days back and are having a gala time.

ALSO READ: Check out the THEN and NOW picture of Siddarth Shukla, the transformation will blow your mind!

We all know that Khatron Ke Khiladi is a daredevil show where the participants are expected to overcome their fears by performing various stunts to reach the finale.

While utmost care is taken for the safety of the contestants but sometimes they tend to get injured while performing the task.

A lot of contestants in each season were injured while performing the task.

So, let's take a look:

Tejasswi Prakash

She suffered an eye injury in the previous season of the show while performing the task. Tejasswi had also shared a video of the same on her Instagram.

Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan was injured his eye during a task. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was advised to rest for a week.

Vikas Gupta

Vikas Gupta was bitten by a python while trying to save fellow contestant Bharti Singh. However, due to a shoulder injury during a stunt, Vikas had to quit the show.

Bharti Singh

Bharti Singh sustained a severe leg injury in season 9. In another task, Bharti suffered from a panic attack. She got an asthma attack while performing the task.

Shamita Shetty

Shamita suffered major injuries. She tore several tissues in her chest and the entire upper body was left into a contraction.

Gurmeet Choudhary

Gurmeet was doing an underwater stunt when he got injured on his head and nose.

Mugdha Godse

Mugdha also was injured in a task. The actress had severe marks on her face depicting the level of her injury.

Tina Dutta

Tina was rushed to the paramedics after she hurt herself by doing a stunt titled the crab helmet stunt.

Siddharth Shukla

Sidharth had injured himself by performing a task named the crocodile assault stunt.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: A fan shares Sidharth Shukla's SHIRTLESS picture; the actor's comment on it will make you respect him even more