Opening of the lockdown will be special for me: Ronit Roy

MUMBAI: Ronit Roy is well known in Bollywood, television, and the web space. He recently had a chat with a media portal. Here are excerpts.



How is the lockdown going for you?

I am not at all stressed with this lockdown. I don't know why people are complaining that they are bored as there is so much to do at home. I have been doing my work from home, taking care of my kids, sanitize my home. I workout and make my son do the same. Keep a tab on his online classes. I am reading books, watching news and other actors' work on Netflix. All in all my schedule is busy even now.

Hostages is going to air on TV now. What is your expectation?

I am hoping that people will like it as when it streamed on digital platform, last year, we received a great response. Many of our known celebrities have watched and shared their reviews on Twitter. And no one said that the show is bad. All of them loved it and now it will reach to masses too. We are expecting that they will love it too.



When is Hostages 2 coming?

It's ready and it might stream by May end, if everything goes as per the plan. In March we were done with the shoot and before we closed down, the technical work was on. So my indication says it will be ready by that time. Till the time people watch season 1, Season 2 will be ready for them.

What's new for the audience in the upcoming season?

It is much better than Season 1 is what I would say, in terms of content and the way it has been shot. Like season 1, we have again shot it at real locations. We had fallen sick too as we were shooting in very dry conditions. I can't disclose much or this will give out the story but yes, it was tough.



Also, your another web series Kehne Ko Humsafar is being aired on Zee TV now...

Again, it's a brilliant show and I have been receiving a lot of calls ever since it went air on TV. Many of our fans live in other countries and they couldn't access our OTT platforms. So, now when they are watching it on TV, they are calling and messaging me for appreciation.



When is the next season of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai coming?

Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain Season 3 is also ready, and this time you will be surprised to see me. You would have not seen Ronit Roy like that before. Also most probably it will air by end of May. It means two of my series will come together at the same time. So, I guess opening of the lockdown will be special for me.

Credits: SpotboyE