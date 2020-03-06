Optimystix Productions to launch its next on Sony TV!

MUMBAI: Sony TV has some very interesting shows on-air. The channel is attempting to bring dynamic content on television much to the entertainment of the masses.

Shows like Patiala Babes, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Beyhadh are path breaking concepts and challenge the conventional viewing patterns of television. And now, looks like the channel is all geared up to bring yet another presentation to its viewers. According to our sources, the channel will soon launch a new presentation which will be produced by Optimytix Productions.

A source informs, "Sony TV has some very interesting projects in the pipeline. The channel will soon churn out a family drama which will yet again have a distinguished storyline and will be produced by Optimystix Productions."

For the uninitiated, Optimystix Productions has earlier produced shows such as Dr. Madhumati On Duty, Kya Hal Mr. Panchal, Sajan Re Phir Jhooth Mat Bolo and currently has a bank of episodes of Crime Patrol, Baal Veer (season 2) and Tera Kya Hoga Alia on air.

Keep reading this space for more updates.