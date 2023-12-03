Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is set to host the Oscars this year, has joked he will run away if anyone tries to slap him on stage.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 21:30
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him

MUMBAI:Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is set to host the Oscars this year, has joked he will run away if anyone tries to slap him on stage.

The comedian is presenting the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles almost a year after 2022 host Chris Rock was belted by Will Smith after making a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith, reports 'Female First UK'.

Now, Kimmel is adamant he won't let himself get slapped in the same way - especially if he's approached by someone bigger than him. In an interview with 'The Hollywood Reporter', he joked: "If somebody comes up on the stage and slaps me? Well, I size them up, and, if I'm bigger than they are, I beat the s*** out of them on television. And if it's the Rock, I run."

Jimmy went on to talk about his own previous Oscars controversy at the 2017 ceremony when 'La La Land' was accidentally announced as the Best Picture winner by presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty only for the award to then be given to the rightful winner 'Moonlight' instead.

'Female First UK' further states that the comedian joked that the moment is no longer the most controversial in Oscars history thanks to Will Smith.

He said, "Yeah, we got knocked down the list. It's disappointing in a lot of ways. If you're gonna be part of a f***-up, it might as well be the biggest f***-up ever. Being part of the second-biggest f***up doesn't carry as much cachet".

After the monumental mix-up was revealed, Jimmy tried to lighten the awkward moment onstage by yelling to Beatty: "Warren! What did you do?"

He then went on to add, "Well I don't know what happened. I blame myself for this. Let's remember it's just an awards show, I mean ... I knew I would screw this show up, I really did".

 

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel who is set to host the Oscars this year has joked he will run away if anyone tries to slap him on stage. TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/12/2023 - 21:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
MUMBAI:Singer Tony Kakkar, known for his tracks like 'Mohabbat Barsa De', 'Sawan Aaya Hai', 'Ek Do Teen Chaar', 'Khuda...
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot
MUMBAI:Bollywood actress Alaya F, who was recently seen in the theatrical film 'Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat', has...
When Mahesh Bhatt ran away with Parveen Babi during her mental health treatment
MUMBAI: Filmmaker-producer Mahesh Bhatt, whose relationship with actress Parveen Babi is quite well-known, recently...
Vikas Khanna divulges the secret of a tasty meal: 'intention matters'
MUMBAI: Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna said that cooking depends a lot on intention and what lies in the mind of a cook...
Oscar host Jimmy Kimmel jokes he would 'run' away if someone tried to slap him
MUMBAI:Comedian Jimmy Kimmel, who is set to host the Oscars this year, has joked he will run away if anyone tries to...
Recent Stories
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot
Alaya F flies off to undisclosed overseas location for 45-day film shoot

Latest Video

Related Stories
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Tony Kakkar praises 'Indian Idol 13' contestant: Your voice has a wide range
Vikas Khanna
Vikas Khanna divulges the secret of a tasty meal: 'intention matters'
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier becaus
Exclusive! “I look up to social media as a tool to connect with fans; the saddest part is that tik-tokers get work easier because of more followers” - Aishwarya Raj Bhakuni
Will Smith
Will Smith comforts 'Batgirl' directors after movie's cancellation
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
'Dil Diyaan Gallan': Dilpreet's relationship with his son turns bitter
Jen
Exclusive! Vishal Aditya Singh roped in for Contileo’s next starring Jennifer Winget for Sony TV?