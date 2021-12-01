Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra shows his Kabir Singh avatar again as Teja discusses game strategy with this person

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's bond in Bigg Boss 15 has made headlines. Their fans cannot stop rooting for #TejRan, bur there are a few who consider this relationship fake.

Rakhi Sawant's husband had also said that it appears that they are doing all this for the cameras. Away from all the negativity, TejRan are maintaining a good bond. But a few cracks seem to be appearing in their relationship now. In yesterday's episode, the actors had an argument of sorts.

Karan got all upset as Tejasswi did not share her strategy with him and instead made a plan with Nishant Bhat. While Karan was in the smoking zone, Tejasswi and Nishant were seated outside in the garden area. They discuss the strategy of stealing things from VIPs. As KK comes out, Nishant signals to Tejasswi to not discuss the strategy with anybody else.

Later, KK and Teja have a conversation and he confessed to her that whatever Salman Khan says he takes it very seriously.

Later in the day, when Karan and Teja are seated in the garden area, Nishant passes by. The actress stops him to discuss another strategy. Karan appears to be displeased with the same. When Tejas asks him how did he like her strategy, he comments that she should ask Nishant and ignores her.

