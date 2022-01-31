OUCH! Bigg Boss 15 Makers and the Channel gets BRUTALLY TROLLED! Fans trend negative tweets in THESE many millions?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has come to a close, with Tejasswi Prakash emerging as the winner. She carried the trophy home with her, while Bigg Boss OTT participant Pratik was named the show's first runner-up.

This Season of Bigg Boss was quite the topic of Twitter where almost every week someone or something from Bigg Boss would be trending.

Tejasswi has been in the house since the beginning and has had a difficult time on the show. Her game was initially solid, but after the TejRan angle emerged, things started to feel shaky for her but she did bounce back later and she has also had one of the strongest fan bases.

Pratik, on the other hand, had been in the game since the OTT days, and the public adored him and wanted him to win. Audiences have lauded his game time over time and have felt that he was pursued and poked inside the house, but he maintained his dignity and persevered in the face of adversity and came out shining and has gotten the support of fans and admirers all over for showing his real personality.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal talks about how he didn’t change his game post Salman Khan’s advice, speaks about his bond with Karan and Neha, and reveals his favourite moment

Bigg Boss has always been supposed to be an Audience driven show, where the audience watches and reacts to their favorite celebrities' personalities and eventually chooses a winner. While both Contestants played a good game and garnered a lot of support.

After the announcement last night it seems like fans aren't happy with the results of Tejaswi winning the title. Fans took to Twitter to let their disappointment be known but most importantly hold the channel and makers accountable for playing with their emotions.

Fans are speculating and believe in the rumor that Tejaswi was a pre-decide winner, because of her jungle avatar having wings and the same theme following along in the house and that no matter who they voted for Tejaswi would have won because they believed that Pratik and Umar Riaz had broken records and had achieved the level of success that no other Bigg Boss contestants would have.

So, the trends #Bigg Boss Nalla Show , #Fixed winner, # Colors Shit Show #Pratik Sehjpal, #Asli Winner Umar Riaz were all trending on Twitter with a massive amount of tweets following through.

The trends #Bigg Boss Nalla Show has almost a million tweets and other hashtags have almost 500k tweets and some even have 800k tweets.

The decision seems to have divided the audiences of Bigg Boss and are disappointed, some are even calling it a PR stunt. And not a fair decision at all.

What do you think of Tejaswi Winning and the negative trends on Twitter? Tell us in the comments below!

For more Entertainment News, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com!

ALSO READ: Audience Verdict: People vent out their anger on Tejasswi for winning Bigg Boss 15, say Pratik Sehajpal deserved to win and that the channel and makers are biasef