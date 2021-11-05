Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Netizens lash out at makers for boring episode, express disappointment that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's clip was omitted from it

News

Bigg Boss 15: Netizens lash out at makers for boring episode, express disappointment that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's clip was omitted from it

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be boring for the audience.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Nov 2021 01:20 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be boring for the audience. They lashed out at the makers for editing out the Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's moment from the episode.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

Earlier, the video of Karan carrying Tejasswi in his arms had gone viral on the Internet, and netizens love their chemistry. Fans have named their pair 'TejRan', and it became one of the top trends on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will make a wild card entry in the house.

While Neha hugs Shamita, Raqesh enters in a chimpanzee costume and hugs her from behind. This has come as a shock for the other contestants.

Credits: Bollywood Life

