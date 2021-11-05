Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Netizens lash out at makers for boring episode, express disappointment that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's clip was omitted from it

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 turned out to be boring for the audience. They lashed out at the makers for editing out the Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's moment from the episode.

Have a look at some of the tweets.

Disappointed to another extent. The makers aren't actually letting the audience know who the actual masterminds are. Then they cry about trp. The most interesting lf episode was edited so badly that it looked so boring.#TejRan #TejasswiPrakash #KaranKundrra — AAKRITY (@AAKRITY72636585) November 4, 2021

It was #KaranKundraa who did this and Teja was following what he told her to do.



But colors walo ne Karan ka parts edit kr diye to make it look like Shamita vs Teja



Shame on you @ColorsTV

Dimag lgae koi or. End main credit le jae koi or wah!!! https://t.co/KRG98SnPr5 — Glory (@BollyMinLoops) November 4, 2021

All What was done in Captaincy Task was actually planned by #Tejran Together and #KaranKundra was equally planned



Everything was shown in #LiveFeed but not in episode — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) November 4, 2021

Earlier, the video of Karan carrying Tejasswi in his arms had gone viral on the Internet, and netizens love their chemistry. Fans have named their pair 'TejRan', and it became one of the top trends on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss OTT contestants Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin will make a wild card entry in the house.

While Neha hugs Shamita, Raqesh enters in a chimpanzee costume and hugs her from behind. This has come as a shock for the other contestants.

