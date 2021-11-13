Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets angry at Rajiv Adatia for missing Afsana Khan; netizens lash out at the actress

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan was expelled from the BB house after she picked up a knife in anger while lashing out at the housemates. While her action was wrong, Rajiv Adatia said that she is not a bad person. He added that he is missing her. Well, this didn't went well with Shamita Shetty, who shouted on him. This behaviour of the actress made fans upset as they called her insecure.

Have a look.

Yeh aunty #ShamitaShetty ki problem kya hai, rajeev uska bhai hai or puppet? Not even allowed to think of anyone witbout her peemission — sri (@siri16383612) November 12, 2021

I initially liked @ShamitaShetty in #BiggBoss15 but ab unka phirse wahi #BiggBossOTT wale drame shuru ho gye h. Cribbing and trying to dominate everyone. Ek toh she gets pissed off at every small little thing. Ugh..irritating. #ShamitaShetty #BBKingUmar #BiggBoss #ColorsTV — Arya Tripathi (@AryaTripathi15) November 12, 2021

Well, it will be interesting to see whether the host Salman Khan brings this up with her.

Raqesh Bapat too has quit the show after a medical emergency.

The actor, who entered the show last week as a wild card, had kidney stone pain. Given he was in terrible pain and quite uncomfortable, he was rushed to the hospital by the Bigg Boss team. As of now, he continues to be outside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, if he feels better, he would be called back.

Credits: Bollywood Life