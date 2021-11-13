News

Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty gets angry at Rajiv Adatia for missing Afsana Khan; netizens lash out at the actress

Afsana Khan was expelled from the BB house after she picked up a knife in anger while lashing out at the housemates.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Nov 2021 03:44 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Afsana Khan was expelled from the BB house after she picked up a knife in anger while lashing out at the housemates. While her action was wrong, Rajiv Adatia said that she is not a bad person. He added that he is missing her. Well, this didn't went well with Shamita Shetty, who shouted on him. This behaviour of the actress made fans upset as they called her insecure.

Have a look.

Well, it will be interesting to see whether the host Salman Khan brings this up with her.

Raqesh Bapat too has quit the show after a medical emergency.

The actor, who entered the show last week as a wild card, had kidney stone pain. Given he was in terrible pain and quite uncomfortable, he was rushed to the hospital by the Bigg Boss team. As of now, he continues to be outside Bigg Boss 15 house. However, if he feels better, he would be called back.

Credits: Bollywood Life

Tags Bigg Boss 15 Shamita Shetty RAJIV ADATIA Afsana Khan Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Also See