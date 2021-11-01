Ouch! Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash trolled for her lack of maths knowledge despite having an engineering degree

MUMBAI: A clip from Weekend Ka Vaar shows Tejasswi Prakash and Pratik Sehajpal having a big argument over the rules of mathematics. They started the argument using numerators, denominators, and fractions as metaphors for the contestants and their equations with each other.

The audiences were stumped at Tejasswi's flawed understanding of maths.

Screaming at Pratik, the actress said that if in a fraction, the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a negative number. The reverse of it--a larger denominator and a smaller numerator--gives a positive number. When Pratik challenged her reasoning, she snapped at him, "Mujhe maths mat sikha."

Have a look.

Many questioned her engineering background. “Paanchvi class fail tejaswi, numerator bada hua tho positive hotha hai (Did she fail class 5? A bigger numerator gives a positive number), 2 min silence fr her engineer degree," wrote a person. “Gadhi maths aata nhi aur chali sikhane (Idiot. She doesn't know maths and is out to preach it to everyone),” commented another. “Tejaswi Engineer hai na (Isn't she an engineer," asked another.

A netizen explained how, in a fraction, if the numerator is bigger than the denominator, the result is a number bigger than one. In the reverse case, the number is less than one. The numerator or denominator do not determine whether the number is positive or negative.

