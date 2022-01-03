News

Ouch! Fans roast makers for not changing outfits of Virat and Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein - Read their reactions inside!

Fans are fed up with the ongoing Virat-Sai track and take to social media to slam makers for being boring and dull

By Tellychakkar Team
03 Jan 2022 05:31 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein has suffered a drop in online TRPs. This can only be explained by the snail's pace at which the show is moving. 

Viewers are losing patience as each sequence is stretched out like a chewing gum. Sai (Ayesha Singh) is having trust issues with Virat (Neil Bhatt) after the whole angle with Shruti (Shafaq Naaz). Virat takes care of  Shruti’s Child , who is also the child of his best friend Sada, who died in a Naxalite firing. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were waiting for the love confession of Sai and Virat  in the New Year but that does not seem to be happening soon. 

While all this is taking place, fans are complaining about seeing the leads in the same clothes in an episode that stretches over a week. All main leads in other shows are changing their outfits at least twice a week. The fans are frustrated and this is how they vented out thei frustration.

There is no doubt that people are quite frustrated with what is happening on the show. Although the TRPs are high, the makers should not test the patience of their fans too much.

We hope there is a change of   pace in the shows and thefans get to see what they want.

