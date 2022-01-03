Ouch! Fans roast makers for not changing outfits of Virat and Sai in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein - Read their reactions inside!

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisi Key Pyaar Mein has suffered a drop in online TRPs. This can only be explained by the snail's pace at which the show is moving.

Viewers are losing patience as each sequence is stretched out like a chewing gum. Sai (Ayesha Singh) is having trust issues with Virat (Neil Bhatt) after the whole angle with Shruti (Shafaq Naaz). Virat takes care of Shruti’s Child , who is also the child of his best friend Sada, who died in a Naxalite firing. Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin were waiting for the love confession of Sai and Virat in the New Year but that does not seem to be happening soon.

While all this is taking place, fans are complaining about seeing the leads in the same clothes in an episode that stretches over a week. All main leads in other shows are changing their outfits at least twice a week. The fans are frustrated and this is how they vented out thei frustration.

400 episodes still no improvement in acting ... actually funny thing was untill 250 episodes she don't what type of role she is playing (pakhi positive ,victim blaa bala..#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin https://t.co/YwOXYvjSR7 — BRR (@BRPk331) January 3, 2022

I wanna know how many days they took to sh00t this track. Almost 2 weeks in same costume? For sure must have taken more than 2 days! Did they even wash these clothes? . #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — anne⁷ TaeTae hours! (@BTS_Buttertan) January 3, 2022

If they are heading towards and will shoot many episodes there then they need to give good costumes to leads Neil's costume is fine Ayesha ka hairstyle sein leke costume!! Kya hai woh?? one of the worst costume given to Ayesha till now #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin — Arpita.... (@ASubhagamini) January 3, 2022

There is no doubt that people are quite frustrated with what is happening on the show. Although the TRPs are high, the makers should not test the patience of their fans too much.

We hope there is a change of pace in the shows and thefans get to see what they want.

