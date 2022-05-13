Ouch! This is how Kangana Ranaut threatened Kapil Sharma

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved reality shows on television. The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences, and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors. Every weekend, many celebrities grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew. Now, Kangana Ranaut has shared a video from her visit to the sets of the comedy show. She was accompanied by her Dhaakad co-stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta on The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the video, Kangana can be seen stepping out of her van and taking inspiration from her dialogue in Dhaakad as she said, "Aaj hum ja rahe hain Kapil Sharma ke jism se uski rooh ko alag karne" (I am all set to separate Kapil Sharma's soul from his body).

Kangana then told the camera that Kapil is singing well and she is now ready to take out his soul. Next, we see a TV screen that shows Kapil and Kangana dancing together on the stage. Kangana then held Kapil's collar and said, "My business is to take out souls from their bodies and I am here to take out the soul of this person." Kapil then told the camera, "Even I am in the business of separating souls from their bodies." Arjun held Kapil closer to him and said, "Do not separate me, Kapil." The actors hugged each other as Kangana laughed.

Have a look.

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Kahani @kapilsharma ke jism aur rooh ki."

Arjun also shared a selfie with Kapil on Instagram and write, “I love this guy. Koi bhi mood mein chale jao usse acche mood mein ghar wapas aaoge (No matter what mood you go in, you will return home in a better mood) Thank you @kapilsharma and whole team of #kapilsharmashow for such a #Dhaakad time with team #Dhaakad show airs on Sunday."

Have a look.

Well, there is no doubt that Kapil entertains the audience. But we have learned that the show is taking a break soon. Kapil and his team will be doing a tour across several parts of the world. As per reports, Kapil will be going on a tour to Australia first. Post that, he might do a tour in the USA. However, this is not confirmed yet. Apart from this, Kapil has teamed up with Nandita Das for a movie. So, he will also be busy with the film's shooting.

The show has a stellar cast of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarty, and Chandan Prabhakar, among others. Archana Puran Singh is the judge.

