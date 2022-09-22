OUCH! From Pratik Sehajpal and Jai Bhanushali to Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani, Check out the major fights that have taken place on all seasons of Bigg Boss

The show witnesses a lot of things every time, from love stories to friendships to fights. With the new season coming up, the show’s most famous fights recently went viral. Read on to know more.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 14:50
Pratik Sehajpal

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is the most watched and loved reality show on Indian television. It is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. There have been a lot of celebrities who have been on the show as contestants.

The show is all set for a new season, and the audience can’t wait to know the contestants for this season.

ALSO READ: Latest Update! Raj Kundra finally breaks his silence on Porn Racket case, Scroll down to know more

The show witnesses a lot of things every time, from love stories to friendships to fights. With the new season coming up, the show’s most famous fights recently went viral as “Bigg Boss golden fights”.

The fights include those of Jai and Pratik, Gaurav and Swami Om, Vikas and Akash and even the whole house at once.

Check out the compilation here:

The promo for the new season looks very interesting, and the audience is excited to watch what the new season has in its bag.

The show premieres on 1st October on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: SHOCKING! Fans decide to BOYCOTT Bigg Boss 16 if Munawar Faruqi doesn’t participate in it

Bigg Boss Salman Khan Jai Pratik Vikas Akash Gaurav Colors tv TellyChakkar Twitter trending TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 09/22/2022 - 14:50

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Star Plus’ Ravivaar With Star Parivaar to see Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna give the viewers a breathtaking performance at the show’s finale
MUMBAI: Weekends got even more exciting with Star Plus’s entertaining and unique reality show titled ‘Ravivaar With...
Harphoul Mohini: Awesome! Mai has a special surprise for Mohini
MUMBAI :Colors' show Harphoul Mohini kickstarted a few months ago. The show stars Shagun Sharma and Zebby Singh in the...
OUCH! From Pratik Sehajpal and Jai Bhanushali to Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani, Check out the major fights that have taken place on all seasons of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is the most watched and loved reality show on Indian television. It is hosted by Bollywood actor...
MUST READ! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 sees major drop in TRP, Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge jump in ratings, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YHC, Imlie and YRKKH
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings which give us an insight into which channels and...
INTERESTING! Naagin 6 fame Mahek Chahal says she finds co-star Simba Nagpal cute, opens up on regretting doing some roles and much more
MUMBAI: Actress Mahek Chahal was last seen as Sarvashreshth Shesh Naagrani in Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Naagin...
Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: WOW! Check out Faisal Shaikh’s special gesture for Rohit Shetty
MUMBAI: Faisal Shaikh gained popularity through his TikTok videos, which went immensely viral. Later, when the app got...
RECENT STORIES
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more
Explosive! Taapsee Pannu once again surfaces headlines for her behavior with the paparazzi, Scroll down to know more