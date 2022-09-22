OUCH! From Pratik Sehajpal and Jai Bhanushali to Vikas Gupta and Akash Dadlani, Check out the major fights that have taken place on all seasons of Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is the most watched and loved reality show on Indian television. It is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. There have been a lot of celebrities who have been on the show as contestants.

The show is all set for a new season, and the audience can’t wait to know the contestants for this season.

The show witnesses a lot of things every time, from love stories to friendships to fights. With the new season coming up, the show’s most famous fights recently went viral as “Bigg Boss golden fights”.

The fights include those of Jai and Pratik, Gaurav and Swami Om, Vikas and Akash and even the whole house at once.

Check out the compilation here:

The promo for the new season looks very interesting, and the audience is excited to watch what the new season has in its bag.

The show premieres on 1st October on Colors TV.

