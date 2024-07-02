Ouch! Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi gets injured while shooting a sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the titular roles. The audience cannot have enough of the drama as viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as Yuvraj makes a dramatic return, adding a fresh twist to the lives of Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira.

Pratiksha Honmukhe plays the role of Ruhi in the show and plays the third wheel in the relationship with Abhira and Armaan who love each other. The drama is intense and she keeps doing subtle things which repel Abhira and Armaan.

Well, Pratiksha is undoubtedly doing a fabulous job as the audience loves to hate her on-screen, given that she is the vamp!

She recently took to her social media handle to share a post on how she got injured on her knee while trying to perform a sequence. It so happened that she was required to run but gets hit on her knee by the corner of furniture. She had a swollen knee and has been putting ice to calm the swelling down.

Pratiksha took to her social media handle to share a video of how she injured herself!

That must have hurt terribly!

We wish Pratiksha a speedy recovery. Such minor accidents are a part and parcel of life! One should laugh it off but also be more careful as it could also lead to serious injuries.

