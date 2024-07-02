Ouch! Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi gets injured while shooting a sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Well, Pratiksha is undoubtedly doing a fabulous job as the audience loves to hate her on-screen, given that she is the vamp. She recently took to her social media handle to share a post on how she got injured on her knee while trying to perform a sequence.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 15:50
Pratiksha Honmukhe

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Samridhii Shukla and Shehzada Dhami in the titular roles. The audience cannot have enough of the drama as viewers are in for a rollercoaster of emotions as Yuvraj makes a dramatic return, adding a fresh twist to the lives of Armaan, Ruhi, and Abhira.

Pratiksha Honmukhe plays the role of Ruhi in the show and plays the third wheel in the relationship with Abhira and Armaan who love each other. The drama is intense and she keeps doing subtle things which repel Abhira and Armaan. (Also Read: Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe address dating rumors, Breaking their silence; Says ‘Charcha karo hamare…’)

Well, Pratiksha is undoubtedly doing a fabulous job as the audience loves to hate her on-screen, given that she is the vamp!

She recently took to her social media handle to share a post on how she got injured on her knee while trying to perform a sequence. It so happened that she was required to run but gets hit on her knee by the corner of furniture. She had a swollen knee and has been putting ice to calm the swelling down.

Pratiksha took to her social media handle to share a video of how she injured herself!

Take a look:

That must have hurt terribly!

We wish Pratiksha a speedy recovery. Such minor accidents are a part and parcel of life! One should laugh it off but also be more careful as it could also lead to serious injuries. (Also Read: Exclusive! Popular Instagram sensation and air hostess Pratiksha Honmuke to join Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after the generation leap )

Keep reading this space for more information. 

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai TV news Samridhii Shukla Shehzada Dhami Armaan Ruhi AbhiRa pratiksha honmukhe Yuvraj TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 15:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sad: Tejasswi Prakash narrates her ordeal on missing her flight and a series of UNFORTUNATE EVENTS that followed…
MUMBAI : Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved celebrities on television today.She fell in love with Karan Kundra...
Shocking! Wonder Man crew member dies from a fatal accident on set
MUMBAI : On Tuesday morning i.e 6th February, a crew member tragically died while working on the Wonder Man series set...
Amazing: Katelaal & Sons stars Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others attend co-actor Swati Tarar’s Haldi ceremony!
MUMBAI : Actress Swati Tarar needs no introduction.She was recently seen in Star Plus show Keh Doon Tumhein and prior...
Aww! Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra get shipped together as #AbhiNara as they come together for a new project
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 17 was one of the most controversial reality shows on television. The show declared Munawar Faruqui...
Rose Day 2024: Wow! From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check them out in outfits that feature the queen of flowers
MUMBAI :As Valentine's Day is just a week away, today the season of love officially begins with Rose Day. It is not...
Ouch! Pratiksha Honmukhe aka Ruhi gets injured while shooting a sequence in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Samridhii...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Rose Day 2024: Wow! From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, check them out in outfits that feature the queen of flowers
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Tejasswi Prakash
Sad: Tejasswi Prakash narrates her ordeal on missing her flight and a series of UNFORTUNATE EVENTS that followed…
Megha Chakraborty
Amazing: Katelaal & Sons stars Megha Chakraborty, Sahil Phull and others attend co-actor Swati Tarar’s Haldi ceremony!
Abhishek Kumar
Aww! Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra get shipped together as #AbhiNara as they come together for a new project
Indian Idol
Indian Idol Season 14: Exclusive! Ace lyricist Javed Akthar will be gracing the show
AYESHA
OMG! Bigg Boss Season 17 contestant Ayesha Khan breaks silence on working with Munawar Faruqui in the future
Sai Ketan Rao
Sai Ketan Rao, aka Agastya From Imlie To Bid Adieu To The Show?