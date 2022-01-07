Ouch! Rakhi Sawant gets backlashed by the netizens for kissing boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani at a public event, see reactions

MUMBAI: After separation, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant is surfacing headlines for dating Adil Khan Durranni. The duo were recently spotted at an event where Rakhi was seen kissing her boyfriend. Soon after the video went viral, netizens started mocking her for this absurd behaviour.

An Instagram user wrote, “Sharam naam ki cheez tu rahi nii.” A netizen wrote a comment for Adil which read, “Kya majburi hai bhai mere jo tu yeh sab seh raha hai.”

Also Read: Must Read! Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing PLUNGING NECKLINES

Now hitting back her outfit that she wore to the Cancer Awareness event, netizens started hilariously comparing her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A netizen wrote, “Aishwarya from local cannes.” One more Instagram user wrote, “I think this dress is designed with multi purpose acts as an umbrella as well as shutter as Aishwarya rai didn't show the use of dress in cannes but now we got to know the real benefit of this dress.”

Also Read: Must Read! Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing PLUNGING NECKLINES

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 with ex-husband Ritesh Singh. The drama queen recently introduced her new boyfriend Adil Khan to the paps through a video call. From the airport to red carpets, Adil accompanies Rakhi everywhere and recently, they attended an award show together.

Credit: BollywoodLife