Ouch! Rakhi Sawant gets backlashed by the netizens for kissing boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani at a public event, see reactions

Rakhi Sawant is a television actress who has participated in Bigg Boss 15 apart from films like Main Hoon Na, Grand Masti and many others

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 12:04
Ouch! Rakhi Sawant gets backlashed by the netizens for kissing boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani at a public event, see reactions

MUMBAI: After separation, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant is surfacing headlines for dating Adil Khan Durranni. The duo were recently spotted at an event where Rakhi was seen kissing her boyfriend. Soon after the video went viral, netizens started mocking her for this absurd behaviour.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

An Instagram user wrote, “Sharam naam ki cheez tu rahi nii.” A netizen wrote a comment for Adil which read, “Kya majburi hai bhai mere jo tu yeh sab seh raha hai.”

Also Read: Must Read! Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing PLUNGING NECKLINES

Now hitting back her outfit that she wore to the Cancer Awareness event, netizens started hilariously comparing her with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

A netizen wrote, “Aishwarya from local cannes.” One more Instagram user wrote, “I think this dress is designed with multi purpose acts as an umbrella as well as shutter as Aishwarya rai didn't show the use of dress in cannes but now we got to know the real benefit of this dress.”

Also Read: Must Read! Rakhi Sawant says her boyfriend Adil is not comfortable with her wearing PLUNGING NECKLINES

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 15 with ex-husband Ritesh Singh. The drama queen recently introduced her new boyfriend Adil Khan to the paps through a video call. From the airport to red carpets, Adil accompanies Rakhi everywhere and recently, they attended an award show together.

Credit: BollywoodLife

Television Rakhi Sawant Adil Khan Durrani Main Hoon Na Bigg Boss 15 Rakhi Ka Swayamwar Grand Masti Buddha Mar Gaya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 07/01/2022 - 12:04

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! Child actress Riddhi Sharma bags Colors Tv’ Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. TellyChakkar has always...
Sexy! Mismatched season 2 actress Priya Banerjee is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Actress Priya Banerjee has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution....
Exclusive! Neil Sharma roped in for Sony TV's Punyaslok AhilyaBai
MUMBAI: Punyashlok Ahilybai is set in the backdrop of the 18th century time period. The actors are required to do...
Anupama: OMG! Rakhi brainwashes Barkha against Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
EXCLUSIVE! Shiva gets APPLAUDED by the Government for Bravery; Pandya Parivaar receives a massive cash reward in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Harphoul Mohini: Finally! Harphoul and Mohini get married and look like King and Queen
MUMBAI: The audience is looking forward to Harphoul Mohini. It features Shagun Sharma, Zebby Singh, and Amal Sehrawat....
Recent Stories
Explosive! Has R Madhavan taken an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failure?
Explosive! Has R Madhavan taken an indirect dig at Akshay Kumar for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ failure?
Latest Video