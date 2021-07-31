OUCH! TV shows that failed to impress the viewers;check out!

MUMBAI: Popular TV shows that rocked the nation due to its content, onscreen jodis, music, experimented to recreate the same magic and win hearts of the audience with the second season.

However, the the sequels of those hit shows failed to impress the viewers and went off screen in no time. Pooja Gor and Arhaan Behl's TV show Pratigya's second season also failed to woo the audience and it's going off air. Let's take a look at more sequels:

Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2:

Nine years later in the second season of Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya, Pooja Gor is seen as a public prosecutor and finds herself conflicted between her duty and her emotions of a mother. It also featured Arhaan Behll and speaking about the show going off-air, a source told BT, "The sequel has not done well in terms of the rating ever since it was launched. Several tracks were introduced to spice up the show but nothing worked. The makers even took a year's leap but even that didn't help. So this decision was finally taken to wrap up the show in the next few days." The source further adds, "The news has come as a shock to the entire cast and crew of the show, who have just got to know about the development." The original show Pratigya was launched in 2009 and went off the air in 2012.

Sanjivani 2

The last episode of medical drama Sanjivani's second season was aired on Friday, March 13, 2020. The sequel featured Surbhi Chandna, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Mohnish Bahl, Namit Khanna, Sayantani Ghosh and a few others. However, after Mohnish Bahl quit the show citing that his character had nothing creative to offer, the show , too, saw a dip in numbers and went off air.

Nazar 2

Starring Monalisa, Sheezan Mohammad, the show went off air during the lockdown. Show's producer Gul Khan had confirmed the news by tweeting about it. She had written, "Sad but true ... Nazar to go off air now ... feels like it was just yesterday it had launched ! TEAM NAZAR what an amazing job you guys did ! The most loving team of actors and technicians and writers I ever worked with ! Thank you, all of you for this wonderful journey!"

Beyhadh 2

Beyhadh 2 starring Jennifer Winget, Shiin Narang, and Ashish Chowdhry was launched amid much fanfare at a plush hotel. Given the success of its first season, the press conference was a huge one. However, it failed to grab eyeballs and lockdown just added to the dipping TRPs. Therefore, the show was axed during the lockdown period itself.

Khichdi 2

Khichdi is one of the much-loved comedy series and its second season premiered on April 14, 2018. The series ended in two months as it did received expected ratings. The original series aired in 2002.

Brahmarakshas 2- Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan

The second of Brahmarakshas, titled Brahmrakshas 2: Phir Jaag Utha Shaitan featuring Pearl V Puri and Nikki Sharma aired on November 22, 2020 and went off air on April 2021. It did not meet the viewers' expectations.

