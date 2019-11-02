"Our future is safe in your hands," says Shah Rhuk Khan To 13- Years-Old speaker Gitanjali Rao on TED Talks India Nayi Baay

MUMBAI: After an inspiring season 1, the makers are all set to stir some interesting conversations with the upcoming season of StarPlus’ show – TED Talks India Nayi Baat. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to the small screen as the host of the show which is slated to go on-air from 2nd November 2019.

Shah Rukh Khan has time and again mentioned that he has a very curios mind and loves to try new things. This time, he was completely impressed by a 13-year-old inventor, Gitanjali Rao, who believes you are never too young to create technology to help people and save lives.

Gitanjali has invented a portable device - named ‘Tethys’ - a quick, low-cost test to detect lead contamination in water. Named after the Greek goddess for fresh water, it allows a sensor linked to a mobile app to give an accurate, almost immediate analysis. She even got a chance to show her experiment on the TED platform in front of Shah Rukh Khan. She has also invented ‘Epione’ – a device to diagnose opioid addiction at early/onset stages. Impressed by the young girls’ inventions, Shah Rukh said, “It is an amazing invention for a 13-year-old, when I was at that age, my parents used to tell me to latch the door for safety. With such great minds like Gitanjali, our future is very safe in your hands.”

Looks like the future sure is in safe hands after all!



• Winner of America’s Top Young Scientist Award

• Forbes 2019 30 under 30

• Invented Epione – an easy-to-use, portable & efficient device to detect early onset of prescription-drug induced addiction.