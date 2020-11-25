Over-excited fans trend 'Shona Shona Out Tomorrow' on Twitter; Netizens ask 'How's The Josh?' a day ahead of its release 

MUMBAI: Sidnaaz seems to be a favorite couple of netizens. The fans are always zealous about any update about the two. After Bhula Dunga, Bigg Boss 13 jodi Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla are reuniting for Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar’s music video, titled Shona Shona. After teasing fans with official posters, the makers are gearing up for SidNaaz's new song which is slated to release tomorrow at 11 AM. Ahead of its release, excited fans have made ‘Shona Shona Out Tomorrow’ trend on top list. Fans ask SidNaaz fans ‘How’s the josh?’

A user wrote, “It all started from here, from when we spotted them together at LOTD. Since then there’s been no looking back. Nov has been so kind to us. We have seen so many beautiful shades of them. We’ve seen them as family once again. Here’s to many more of it!,” while another said, “From completely failing on performing a dance together to actually doing Peppy number together this journey has been heavenly. Shona Shona Out Tomorrow.”

A user even said, “All the best @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill for the Shona Shona. You both are looking amazing. Eagerly waiting for the song. May this song reach 100M within a month. Love you both loads. Shona Shona Out Tomorrow.” SidNaaz fan even tweeted, “The Music video " Shona Shona " featuring Sidharth Shukla & Shehnaaz Kaur Gill will be out Tomorrow. Singer : Tony & Neha Kakkar Desi Music Factory I request all the neutral audience to go to YouTube tomorrow at 11 AM & watch the MV.”

Rehearsal for tomorrow MV ! How’s the Josh ? With @sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill !



SHONA SHONA OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/gzflLfUyBn — Harshit The Cutest star (@Thecuteststar) November 24, 2020

Another BTS of Sidharth Shukla from sets of #ShonaShona. We just can't stop looking at this handsome man, way he checks his every shot is reflection of hardwork he puts in everything.



Shona Shona Out Tomorrow



SID SHUKLA MV OUT TOMORROW pic.twitter.com/nUnPeV0MiK — Sidharth Official FC (@TeamSidharthFC) November 24, 2020

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have been making the headlines since their Bigg Boss 13 days. Sana has been quite vocal about her one-sided love for Sid. Well, we can’t wait for the song to arrive can you?

Are you excited for the new song?

