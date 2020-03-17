News

P. V. Sindhu has an important advice for her fans; check her Insta post

MUMBAI: It is said that ‘there is no substitute for hard work’ and P. V. Sindhu’s journey proves this saying.  She started playing badminton from a young age and eventually went on to establish herself as a successful sports star.  

 A recipient of the sports honour Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, the pretty lady made her international debut in 2009. Inspiration of many, she is the first Indian to become the Badminton World Champion.

 The Olympics shuttler not just nails her performance on a badminton court but also in front of the camera. She has endorsed various brands in style.

 And now, P. V. Sindhu has an important advice for her fans and followers. The shuttler says life is beautiful and has urged fans to love themselves.

 She took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture wherein she is looking glamorous in a glittery outfit. In her caption, she wrote, “La vie est belle

#lifeisbeautiful#loveurself” Check out her post below.

Actor Sonu Sood is producing a biopic on P. V. Sindhu’s life. Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the shuttler had said that she wants Deepika Padukone to play the character. About Deepika, she had said, “She had played the game and is a good actor too. But then the makers would take the final decision and I trust their decision.”

 

