Is Pakhi the new KOMOLIKA in the making in Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles and the premise of the story is based on Virat, a young police officer, marries a woman to honour the promise he made to her dying father. But when his former lover re-enters his life, he finds his heart pulled in both directions.

According to the current plot of the show, while Sayi has left the house and she has had to compromise with her self respect, Pakhi is leaving no stone unturned to turn Virat against Sayi. However, Virat loves Sayi and stands up for her. The show is inspired by remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Kusum Dola and according to the show, Pakhi will soon turn completely negative. With this, we ask our readers if they think Pakhi will end up breaking the family or uniting Virat and Sayi forever, leaving Virat regretting about having feelings for Pakhi ever!

Anurag Menon shared, “I think with Pakhi turning completely negative, the show will get all the more interesting. One can call Pakhi the new Komolika on the block!”

Ashwini Singh averred, “I feel the show has a good balance where Pakhi understands the situations, feels bad for Pakhi and yes, she never wanted to throw Sayi out of the house. She was only against the marriage and why wouldn’t she be? She loves Virat! I do not think she should turn completely negative.”

Anay Singh said, “Well, I feel Pakhi’s ways and actions are completely justified. So far, she is not like Bhavani who is out and out negative. She does not want to harm the family. I hope Pakhi does not turn negative.”

Shreya Singh opined, “Pakhi should turn completely negative! It will only turn the tables and add more drama to the show. Infact, I cannot wait to see what will happen when that unfolds. I am sure Pakhi will be justified when she turns negative too! Aishwarya Sharma is a talented actress and I am sure she will ace the role.”

Minal Seth is expressed, “Firstly, I love the entire drama. Each and every character is unique in its own way and we, as an audience, cannot have enough of the show. I feel Pakhi turning negative will give the show a new direction. Also, every show needs a vamp who can spice the drama. It will also be interesting to see Virat’s reaction to her turning negative.”

