Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 

A few days ago Aryan was in the news for his alleged link-up with Nora Fatehi but now he is reportedly dating Pakistani model and actress Sadia Khan 
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:28
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a

MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the actor's son Aryan Khan is in the news for his dating rumors that have been doing the rounds for a few days now. Recently, Aryan was in the news for his alleged link-up with Nora Fatehi but now he is reportedly dating Pakistani model and actress Sadia Khan as the two were photographed together partying in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Also Read- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan gets spotted in the city; netizens ask, “Nora bhabhi kidhar hai?” 

Apparently KRK was the one who first claimed that Aryan is dating Sadia and not Nora. When asked about it, Sadia told a news portal, “It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news.”

She further added, “This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures, and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around.”

Also Read- Brilliant! Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan to make his Bollywood debut with a Comedy Web Series, details inside
Sadia further heaped praises for Aryan saying, ““I would say that Aryan is a very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumors about us. Love and respect.”

On the work front, Aryan is all set to make his debut as a filmmaker in Bollywood soon.

Credit- koimoi

 

 

 

Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Suhana Khan The Archies Pathaa Deepika Padukone Sadia Khan movie news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 17:28

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Exclusive! Anupamaa! Toshu steals Kinjal’s money to gain profit
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and...
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. We have constantly been at the...
Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 
MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the...
Recent Stories
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I am not supporting any parts, the idea is to understand the point of view of Nathuram Godse” Rajkumar Santoshi

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Imlie’s Megha Chakraborty has a perfect way to end Sasu Maa’s torture, check out
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Kumkum Bhagya headed for a Valentine’s Day track?
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
Exclusive! Snehal Reddy roped in for Sandiip Sikcand’s next?
Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene
Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan thanks his fans for praising his acting in his recent emotional scene
How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out
How much do you Like This new look of Akshara aka Pranali Rathod from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Check out
The Kapil Sharma Show: The members of dabbawalas will be gracing the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: The members of dabbawalas will be gracing the show