Pakistani Model and Actress Sadia Khan reacts to rumors about dating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, says, “There needs to be a limit…” 

MUMBAI :Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan is currently all over the news for his soon to release film Pathaan. However the actor's son Aryan Khan is in the news for his dating rumors that have been doing the rounds for a few days now. Recently, Aryan was in the news for his alleged link-up with Nora Fatehi but now he is reportedly dating Pakistani model and actress Sadia Khan as the two were photographed together partying in Dubai on New Year’s Eve.

Apparently KRK was the one who first claimed that Aryan is dating Sadia and not Nora. When asked about it, Sadia told a news portal, “It is very strange how people are making up stories about myself and Aryan without knowing the full picture. There needs to be a limit to all that goes around in the name of news.”

She further added, “This doesn’t mean that we are dating. I am not the only one who took a picture with Aryan either; there were a few other people who clicked pictures, and they also uploaded them, but somehow I am the one whose picture is floating around.”

Sadia further heaped praises for Aryan saying, ““I would say that Aryan is a very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy. So, please stop all these baseless rumors about us. Love and respect.”

On the work front, Aryan is all set to make his debut as a filmmaker in Bollywood soon.

Credit- koimoi