Pakistani stand-up comedian Amanullah Khan no more; fraternity mourns his death

MUMBAI: Veteran Pakistani comedian Amanullah Khan, who was one of the most popular and talented comedians of his country, passed away of lung and kidney diseases at a hospital in Lahore on Friday (March 6). The Kapil Sharma Show's Chandan Prabhakar and Kapil Sharma took to Twitter to express their grief on his sudden demise.

Chandan Prabhakar, who plays Chandan on TKSS, mentioned in his tweet that people who make you laugh, sometimes leave you with tears in your eyes.

Kapil Sharma also took to Twitter and praised Amanullah Khan and called him a great artist. He also stated that he was a legend who gave opportunities to many artists and made them fulfill their dreams.

Credits: TOI