Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 fame actor Ashish Dixit feels lucky to share birthday with Shahrukh Khan says, "Every b'day I make wish to cut my cake with him."

MUMBAI :Actor Ashish Dixit, who was previously seen in TV show Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein 2 in a lead role, is happy to share his birthday with bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also fondly referred as King Khan.

He said : I'm a huge fan of Shahrukh sir. And I'm glad that I share my birthday with him. And I wish to be like him one day. Some stories just amaze us, and his story of struggle and then beating depression is definitely an inspired one. Failure, struggles, depression are just phases of life and it’s all about our attitude towards them and this belief has kept him going. Failure is a great teacher if you do not fail you will never learn and if you do not learn you will never grow.

Ashish added that he's inspired by Shahrukh. He continued, "In the battle of achieving something we often fall in the pit of jealousy and envy and forget experienced people can help us to climb the ladder, while he beautifully describes to be ourselves, and not to attempt to be angels all the time. To make sure we are honest, hardworking and enjoying life. Shahrukh sir has inspired me in many ways. He is the embodiment of constantly embracing a spirited life."

Talking about his birthday celebration he continued, "I'm celebrating my birthday with my family and some close friends. Yesterday my wife baked a cake for me.. Every year when I cut my birthday cake. I make a wish that someday I cut my birthday cake along with my favourite Shahrukh sir."

Ashish is known for featuring in TV shows like Parineetii, Dil Dhoondta Hai, Gumrah: End of Innocence among others.





