Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj, Rajeshwari Sachdeva reunite for this popular show

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, celebrities are indulging in various activities. Many are also coming up with their own shows on social media to entertain their fans. Speaking about the same, popular actresses Pallavi Joshi, Renuka Shahane, Durga Jasraj, and Rajeshwari Sachdeva are all set to reunite as co-hosts in a virtual game of Antakshari during The Future of Life Festival to be held on April 30, 2020. For those who do not know, the actresses used to co-host Zee TV’s musical game show Antakshari back in the 90s with Annu Kapoor. The hit show started in 1993 and went on till 2005.

Speaking about the show, Pallavi said, "Acting was the primary profession of all four of us. Yet, it was music that brought us together and made us lifelong friends. All these three wonderfully wonderful actors are not just beautiful looking people, but they have got beautiful souls. Rajeshwari is probably one of the best actors that I have ever come across. I am a big, big fan of hers. On the other hand, Renuka, I think, has the best smile in the whole of India. And as for Durga, she is simply the most amazing. And, what combines all four of us is the wackiest sense of humor that all of us share. I am eagerly looking forward to this session with my friends."

Credits: India Forums