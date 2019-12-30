Paloma Monnappa to join Nakuul Mehta in ZEE5’s Never Kiss Your Best Friend

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an exclusive news from the digital world.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates about ZEE5’s upcoming web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend produced by Broken But Beautiful fame Sarita Tanwar.

TellyChakkar.com exclusively reported about Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh bagging the lead roles in the project.

Now, the latest update is that model turned actress Paloma Monnappa will also be seen in the project. According to our sources, Paloma is most likely to play the character of Sumer’s (Nakuul) girlfriend in the web-series.

Paloma made her acting debut with Malyalam opposite young star Dulquer Salmaan in the critically-acclaimed "Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi" in 2013.

We couldn’t connect with Paloma for a comment.

For the uninitiated, Never Kiss Your Best Friend is an adaption of novelist Sumrit Shahi’s best-selling novel with the same name.

ZEE5 recently released a teaser of the project wherein Nakuul and Anya talked about the do's and don'ts in friendship. The story of the project will revolve around Tanie and Sumer's friendship in two different timelines - one while they were youngsters wherein their friendship was the highlight of their lives and the other when they reconnect after several years. The reason behind such thick friends separating with each other for years and not being in contact will be the essence of the project.