Is Pandit Rama Krishna really back on Sony SAB's Tenali Rama?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Tenali Rama brings back the epitome of wit, intelligence and humour, the legendary titular character Pandit Rama Krishna (Krishna Bharadwaj) aka Rama. This historical fiction show of Sony SAB post the major 25 year leap added a new flavor to the show with a complete look change and the interesting entry of Bhaskar, Rama’s son but where was Pandit Rama Krishna? The wait is over, this highly admired character will be gracing the television screens soon while bearing a mind blowing twist to the storyline with his arrival.



Previously, the leap on the show introduced the viewers to entirely new avatar of Vijayanagar along with the introduction of some new characters. While the show continues to garner immense love and support for its revamped look, the show is all set to take the viewers through the illuminating tales of Pandit Ramakrishna aka Rama again.



Bhaskar (Krishna Bharadwaj), who is on a mission to bring his family back together, is searching for his father, Rama, from the day of his arrival in Vijayanagar. Bhaskar suspects a huge conspiracy around Rama disappearance. This mystery will soon unfold the secret behind Rama’s disappearance which is bound to take the viewers through exciting journey of revelation.



Is he back for real? Where was Rama? What will happen with his return?



Krishna Bharadwaj, essaying the double role of Pandit Rama Krishna and Bhaskar said, “An exciting shift awaits on Tenali Rama and I eagerly look forward to our viewers responding to Rama’s comeback. The character, Rama, is really close to me heart and I will be thrilled if I were to portray the role once again. There are several questions our viewers have just like Bhaskar, about Pandit Rama Krishna and the upcoming episodes will reveal the mystery behind this turn of events.”